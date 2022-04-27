COTTONWOOD - Northwest Farm Credit Services recently provided a grant for playground equipment at Cottonwood City Park.
“The City of Cottonwood extends our gratitude to Northwest Farm Credit Services for their continued support of our community. The awarded $2,500 grant will be used towards the purchase of safe playground equipment for the second phase of the city park project,” said City of Cottonwood council member Linda Nida.
“The park is in need of improved playground structures which would accommodate more children at one time and a wider level of age groups,” she added. “A vibrant park space benefits the community while providing physical activity for our children and will be a great asset
to our community for many years. We are very grateful for this grant!”
