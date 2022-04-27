NW Farm Credit Services donate to Cottonwood park photo

(L-R) Representative from Northwest Farm Credit Service, Jamie Oliver, with members of the park committee, Amber Nuxoll, Jenny Rad, Linda Nida, Chaelena Stubbers, Charlene Nuxoll and Molly Nuxoll.

 Contributed photo

COTTONWOOD - Northwest Farm Credit Services recently provided a grant for playground equipment at Cottonwood City Park.

“The City of Cottonwood extends our gratitude to Northwest Farm Credit Services for their continued support of our community. The awarded $2,500 grant will be used towards the purchase of safe playground equipment for the second phase of the city park project,” said City of Cottonwood council member Linda Nida.

“The park is in need of improved playground structures which would accommodate more children at one time and a wider level of age groups,” she added. “A vibrant park space benefits the community while providing physical activity for our children and will be a great asset

to our community for many years. We are very grateful for this grant!”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments