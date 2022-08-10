KAMIAH — The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ North Fork Ranger District welcomes Chris Noyes as the acting district ranger, following Andrew Skowlund’s temporary promotion as acting deputy forest supervisor on the Idaho Panhandle National Forest in Coeur d’Alene. Noyes began his temporary assignment on Aug. 1.

Noyes has worked on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests since 2013 and currently serves as the Wild and Scenic Rivers Program Manager. Previously, he was the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Lead River Ranger on the Main Salmon River as well as serving a temporary assignment as the Recreation Planner on the Forest Plan Revision Team.

