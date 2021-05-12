BOISE — The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, authorized the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to accept new enrollments in Fiscal Years 2019 through 2023 for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP).
CSP is for working lands. It is the largest conservation program in the United States. Thousands of people voluntarily enroll in the program because it helps them enhance natural resources and improve their business operation.
It does this by working with agricultural producers to build on existing conservation efforts.
“Whether you are looking to improve grazing conditions, increase crop resiliency, or develop wildlife habitat, NRCS staff can custom design a CSP plan to help you meet those goals,” said Dan Esposito, CSP coordinator for NRCS Idaho “If you are already taking steps to improve the condition of the land, chances are CSP will let you explore new options and practices.”
NRCS can help producers identify natural resource problems in their operations and provide technical and financial assistance to solve any number of problems or attain higher stewardship levels in an environmentally beneficial and cost-effective manner.
CSP contracts are five-year commitments which provide financial assistance, through annual payments, for installing new conservation activities and maintaining existing practices. Supplemental payments may be possible for adopting or improving a resource-conserving crop rotation and/or adopting an advanced grazing management plan.
Applicants may include individuals, legal entities, joint operations, or Indian tribes that meet the stewardship threshold for at least two priority resource concerns when they apply. They must also agree to meet or exceed the stewardship threshold for at least one additional priority resource concern by the end of the contract. Producers must have effective control of the land for the term of the proposed contract.
Eligible lands include private cropland, pasture, rangeland, and associated public lands, tribal agricultural lands, and nonindustrial private forest land. CSP is available to all producers, regardless of operation size or type of crops produced, in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the Caribbean and Pacific Island areas.
Application deadlines vary each year. For information, contact your local USDA Service Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.