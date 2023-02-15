Doug Finkelnburg from the University of Idaho photo

At the Jan. 24 workshop, Doug Finkelnburg from the University of Idaho defined herbicide-resistant weeds and discussed how they are becoming a big problem in the Pacific Northwest.

 Contributed photo

GREENCREEK — Soil nutrition and treatment, and ongoing work with weeds, were among the topics addressed at the ninth annual Soil Health Workshop, hosted by the Lewis soil, Idaho Soil and Water, and Clearwater Soil and Water Conservation districts on Jan. 24 in Greencreek.

• Doug Finkelnburg from the University of Idaho defined herbicide-resistant weeds and discussed how they are becoming a big problem in the Pacific Northwest. Brent Uhlorn is a fifth generation farmer from the Cottonwood/Ferdinand area. He has been participating in a Conservation Innovation Grant Project for a harvest weed seed control system. He shared his observations and opinions of his experiences so far. He also discussed an RO (reverse osmosis) water system he is using, which increases the efficacy of herbicides and fertilizer by preventing products from binding with minerals and sediments that are present in historical systems.

