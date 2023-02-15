GREENCREEK — Soil nutrition and treatment, and ongoing work with weeds, were among the topics addressed at the ninth annual Soil Health Workshop, hosted by the Lewis soil, Idaho Soil and Water, and Clearwater Soil and Water Conservation districts on Jan. 24 in Greencreek.
• Doug Finkelnburg from the University of Idaho defined herbicide-resistant weeds and discussed how they are becoming a big problem in the Pacific Northwest. Brent Uhlorn is a fifth generation farmer from the Cottonwood/Ferdinand area. He has been participating in a Conservation Innovation Grant Project for a harvest weed seed control system. He shared his observations and opinions of his experiences so far. He also discussed an RO (reverse osmosis) water system he is using, which increases the efficacy of herbicides and fertilizer by preventing products from binding with minerals and sediments that are present in historical systems.
• Scott Gail of the Spokane Conservation District spoke about regenerative agriculture and discussed how micronutrients are the key to keeping soil nutrition balanced. Sanford Eigenbode of the University of Idaho discussed the University’s “Climate Smart Grant.” Practices being funded are standard NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Service) for landowners who have not previously used them, such as cover crops, grazing, and reduced or no-till.
• Tom Gehring was on a producer panel that discussed pH issues around the area. He talked about proper soil testing and said that GPS locations on soil tests are a good idea to track actual progress. Gehring also discussed liming trials. The Grangeville Agricultural Limestone Project, LLC (GALP) has an applicator available for rent.
• Mike Jackson from Weippe was also on the producer panel. He discussed his experience building a 660-foot-long barn for his cattle in 2021 and using the waste to spread on a hayfield after its first cleanout in the fall of 2022. He had taken soil tests for comparisons.
Event emcee was Audra Cochran from the University of Idaho Lewis County Extension Office, with luncheon provided by the Greencreek Altar Society.
Event sponsors were as follows:
208 Seeds, AgriGro, AgWest Farm Credit, Atlas Sand & Rock Inc, Bell Equipment, Blue Mountain Agri-Support, Branson Farms, Columbia Grain, Cottonwood Community Credit Union, Diesel & Machine, Harman Agency, Hillco Technologies, Infinity Agri Service, Nezperce Ag, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Precision Bio, Riggers Clearwater Farms, Seeds Inc, St John Hardware & Implement, and Winchester Ridge Rock and Excavation. Event assistance was provided by the NRCS crew: Alex Arnold, Tia Schumacher, Madison Gates, and Michael Cistulli and Amelia Patten.
