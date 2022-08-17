GRANGEVILLE — After several years in the emergency medical field, Courtnee Moyle decided for a more holistic approach to her career.
“I was ready for a change and an integrated manner to help people with their health and well-being,” she said.
Moyle recently opened On Point Massage Therapy at The Gym, 1005 Highway 13.
Moyle grew up on the Camas Prairie and moved to Nevada with her family when she was 12. She graduated from Springcreek High School, then returned to Idaho.
“I definitely missed Idaho and the prairie,” she said.
Life took her to just outside the Twin Falls area where she worked as an emergency room technician and part of the ambulance and fire department crew. Later, when she had an opportunity to move back closer to her family, she took it.
“My parents live in Greencreek and Grangeville, and I wanted my kids to be closer to her,” she said. Moyle lives in Cottonwood with her husband, Jon, and their children, ages 11 and 13, attend Prairie schools.
“The school district is wonderful — I cannot say enough about that,” she emphasized. “And being close to family again is great.”
During this move and change in their lives, Moyle had been contemplating studying massage as she wanted to enter that holistic arena of treating people.
“I wanted to help with the whole person and assist in people feeling good, feeling healthy and helping them alleviate pain and stress,” she explained.
She, while still working full time, attended Twin Rivers Therapeutic Massage Academy in Lewiston. Through night courses, she completed the yearlong course which included classroom work, hands-on learning and clinical hours. In the end, she took her state examination and is now fully licensed, opening On Point in June.
Moyle said she treats each client in a custom manner.
“One size does not fit all,” she emphasized. “Each person is different, and their plan is tailored to them.”
She said communication between her and her customers is “very important.”
“I want people to know they can talk to me and don’t have to be embarrassed — my goal is to help them, and to do that I need to know what they are and are not comfortable with and what they are seeking, whether it be relief from pain, a way to relax or maybe it’s recovering from a specific injury,” she said.
Moyle uses a variety of different modalities in her massage therapy, including focusing on trigger points, hydrotherapy, Swedish and deep tissue massages and hot stones.
Massages are for any age, and a medical history discussion with Moyle will determine how best to move forward. She is currently open Monday through Thursday and appointments can be scheduled by calling her at 208-790-8759. Appointments are either 60 or 90 minutes. She does have a mobile table/chair and is willing to discuss with business owners the possibility of a “massage day” for their employees.
“I love it when I can see the mental state of someone change because of their appointment with me and how I am able to make them feel. I’m not a miracle worker, but I am here to help,” she smiled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.