Courtnee Moyle photo

Courtnee Moyle has opened On Point Therapeutic Massage at The Gym in Grangeville.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — After several years in the emergency medical field, Courtnee Moyle decided for a more holistic approach to her career.

“I was ready for a change and an integrated manner to help people with their health and well-being,” she said.

