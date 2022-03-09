GRANGEVILLE — Stan Orcutt of Grangeville was recently named Idaho Department of Transportation’s (ITD) Maintenance Person of the Year.
This award recognizes an employee or group of employees who have excelled in maintaining ITD’s infrastructure assets through outstanding work ethic and commitment to serving the traveling public. This may include adopting new or innovative ways to streamline work, providing cost and/or time savings.
An ITD press release stated. “Orcutt has shown exceptional operational knowledge and proved outstanding in mentoring a new foreman. He was especially valuable during last spring’s tremendously challenging US-95 Rockslide Response.”
Orcutt has worked for ITD since 2013, starting in Lewiston before transitioning to the Grangeville shed. He is a second-generation ITD employee, following his father, Dan’s, path.
“Befitting that legacy, he is tremendously loyal to ITD and its customers,” the release read. “He takes great pride in his work and respects those around him. He proved his value this past year as the longtime foreman retired, and there were new employees to mentor and guide. He took on a leadership role and kept the crew moving in the right direction. He stood out during the transition to a new foreman and did everything he could to make it a smooth transition, and provided the new foreman with information and education wherever he could. He stepped up and helped the new foreman with timesheet issues, winter scheduling, weekly fuel reports, and more.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.