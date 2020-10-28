GRANGEVILLE — To order a Jasper calendar and support ARF, call Alaine Redenbo at 503-830-3751 or see Karin Vetter at Ace Home Center. Cost for calendars is $20 each and payment is due by Nov. 14; allow about three weeks for the order to arrive. Those who order will be notified when they can pick up their calendars at ACE; they can also be mailed for an extra $5.30.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.