The Orofino prison is opening its gates to visitors. On Tuesday, April 18, 4-8 p.m., the facility will have an open house where everyone, including children, is invited to tour parts of the facility, interact with ICIO leadership and have a potato bar meal. Those 18 and older must have a valid ID card. For information, call Deputy Warden Anderson at 206-466-3655 (ext. 203).
Rubicon Retail Shop, located just south of Riggins proper, will have a grand opening on April 14, 15 and 16. They will feature Holy Oly Os mini-donuts and classic guac and roll all weekend.
The chicks are in at Kooskia Feed and Supply. Stop by the Main Street store Monday through Saturday or call 208-926-4233.
Are you looking for a sober driver during this weekend’s Riggins jet boat races? Riggins Rodeo Queen Tesslynn Beeson is offering “Tesslynn’s Shuttling,” April 14-16. Call 208-816-2398 for details.
The Salmon River Canyon Honey business is for sale. If you’re interested in 20 colonies in 10 frames, contact Dan at 208-507-3488.
Grangeville Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, April 13, 5:30 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center in Grangeville. Special speaker will be Logan Staples who owns and operates Helios Accounting. The event will be catered by Superior Events.
Also Thursday night, a free screening of “Higgins Ridge,” a Montana PBS documentary about the rescue operation during a wildfire in Idaho’s Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness in 1961, will be shown at Blue Fox Theater at 6:30 p.m.
Walk the Prairie and Beyond started April 1 and will continue April 15 in Orofino (meet at Dworshack); April 15 at Nezperce (Lions Park); April 29 in Kooskia (National Fish Hatchery); May 6 in Kamiah (TBD); May 13 in Winchester (post office); and May 20 at Cottonwood (museum at the Monastery of St. Gertrude). All walks start at 9 a.m., with registration at 8:30 a.m. There is no charge to participate. This is sponsored by St. Mary’s Health and Clearwater Valley Health. For details call Leah in Cottonwood at 208-553-7878; Barbara in Grangeville at 208-400-0071; Lori in Winchester at 208-400-0026; Rose in Orofino at 208-400-0062; or Vonnita in Kooskia at 208-400-0118.
Congratulations to the overall Best of Idaho County winners. Everyone was listed in last week’s Free Press, but the top overall awards went to the following businesses: Best Business-Wildside Steakhouse in White Bird; Best Customer Service-Sunrise Espresso in Grangeville; and Most Innovative Business-Jungle Gym’s Indoor Play Center and Café in Grangeville.
Thank you to all our readers for the fantastic, overwhelming response to “Best of.” We had 54,588 votes. Wow! Our communities and businesses are awesome!
Actor Bill Murray’s son, Luke Murray, is an assistant men’s basketball coach at the University of Connecticut? The U-Conn Huskies became the 2023 NCAA champions April 3 when they defeated San Diego State 76-59.
Did you know that not one of the top 10 paid coach’s teams made it to the championship game? Top 10 paid coaches for 2022-23 are John Calipari, Kentucky — $8.1 million; Bill Self, Kansas — $6M; Tom Izzo, Michigan State — $5.7M; Rick Barnes, Tennessee — $5.45M; Bruce Pearl, Auburn — $5.4M; Tony Bennett, Virginia — $4.83M; Brad Underwood, Illinois — $4.6M; Bob Huggins, West Virginia — $4.2M; Mick Cronin, UCLA — $4.1M; and Buzz Williams, Texas A&M — $4.1M.
U-Conn coach Dan Hurley had a salary of $2.9M; however, winning the championship has earned him several bonuses. San Diego State’s Aztez’s coach Brian Dutcher, was paid $1.3M for 2022-23, but has also earned a larger salary and bonuses due to his coaching successes.
