The Orofino prison is opening its gates to visitors. On Tuesday, April 18, 4-8 p.m., the facility will have an open house where everyone, including children, is invited to tour parts of the facility, interact with ICIO leadership and have a potato bar meal. Those 18 and older must have a valid ID card. For information, call Deputy Warden Anderson at 206-466-3655 (ext. 203).

