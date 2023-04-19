COTTONWOOD — Students at Prairie Elementary School recently spent an afternoon learning about a variety of topics during the school’s Health and Wellness Fair.

Kindergarten through third-grade students had presentations on Healthy Bones (with P.A. Kari Duclos Holman); Healthy Teeth and Gums (Swenson Orthodontics); Hand Washing and Germs (with RN Elaine Rehder Kennedy); Home Fire Safety (Cottonwood Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Clint Riener); and Healthy Snacks-Hidden Sugars (teacher Colleen Sonnen).

