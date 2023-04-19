COTTONWOOD — Students at Prairie Elementary School recently spent an afternoon learning about a variety of topics during the school’s Health and Wellness Fair.
Kindergarten through third-grade students had presentations on Healthy Bones (with P.A. Kari Duclos Holman); Healthy Teeth and Gums (Swenson Orthodontics); Hand Washing and Germs (with RN Elaine Rehder Kennedy); Home Fire Safety (Cottonwood Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Clint Riener); and Healthy Snacks-Hidden Sugars (teacher Colleen Sonnen).
Fourth through sixth-grade students got the scoop on Tobacco and Vaping (St. Mary’s Health respiratory therapist Annie Vanator); Drugs and Drug Dog Demo (Idaho County Sheriff’s Office officer Mike Chlebowski); Healthy Muscles and Sports Medicine (Syringa Clinic Physical Therapist Kyle Westhoff); and Personal Hygiene (Dr. Schweitzer and Nurse Tammy).
In addition, students had a chance to work with Cottonwood Police Department’s Jason Rambo, school resource officer, in a Cooperative Games session.
“You have to figure out how to do this as a team,” Jason told a class of kids.
Once they figured out how to cross a “land mine” laden field in a pattern, yelling and encouraging each other, he gave them new instructions.
“Now, do the same thing, but you cannot talk this time,” he said.
Students figured out ways to silently support each other and offer quiet cheers as they led their classmates through the mazes.
Another game had a difficult objective of removing a bucket from the middle of a circle without stepping in the circle, using only ropes. One class came up with many ways to do it, all yelling at each other with various ideas, but were never able to complete the task.
Jason’s wife, Megan, who helped with the sessions, told one female student at the end, “You had a great idea. You were on the right track. You just didn’t make yourself heard. Don’t let people silence you — what you have to offer is important.”
Volunteer fair organizer and retired Prairie teacher, Colleen Sonnen, has been planning and executing the fair for about 25 years. She has planned fairs at Prairie’s elementary, middle and high schools throughout the years.
“It’s fun to plan and it’s a nice event that runs smoothly,” she said. “And all the presenters are great and thoughtful and have ideas of what they can do each year, so it’s fairly easy to get it all together.”
Sonnen presented a session on nutritious snacks and was pleased when a parent told her afterward that her children were reading food labels.
“You see, it pays off — they are listening,” Sonnen laughed.
