GRANGEVILLE — Six months late due to COVID-19, Pine Tree Community Credit Union held its 65th annual meeting July 21. Nearly 40 people attended the breakfast event held at the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center.
“I am proud to report that Pine Tree remains strong and secure to meet all your financial needs,” said board of directors chair Dave Bodine.
He said the CPA accountant firm of Zwygart John and Associates audited the credit union and rendered a clean opinion of its financial statements.
“Looking back on 2020, a few words come to mind: uncertainty, resilience and perseverance,” CEO Dan Goehring said.
Goehring thanked the Pine Tree staff and members in both Grangeville and Riggins for their flexibility and support during uncertain times. He and board of directors treasurer/secretary Janis Lance reported PTCCU experienced a year of solid growth.
“This growth is attributed to all of you, the owners of PTCCU, for taking advantage of our deposit, loan and insurance products,” Goehring added.
Lance reported there was both a deposit and assets growth of 17 percent. At yearend, deposits totaled almost $62 million, and assets increased to more than $67 million. There were 608 new consumer, real estate and small business loans totaling almost $16 million. PTCUU’s net income for 2020 was $624,507, or 45.6 percent over the budget and $173,635 ahead of 2019.
“There were not any allowances for losses [or write-offs] in 2020,” Lance said.
Goehring reported the long-awaited mobile app went live during 2020, which allows members to more easily access their accounts via their cell phones. He also reported PTCCU has been active in giving back to the community it serves, including matching funds from members for the local food banks totaling $22,859 in 2020.
