GRANGEVILLE – “This year’s financial report is much more encouraging than last year’s,” Pine Tree Community Credit Union (PTCCU) board of directors treasurer/secretary Janis Lance told a crowd of more than 100 people Jan. 25. The occasion was PTCCU’s 64th annual business meeting which was held at the Elks Lodge.
In 2018, due to several unpaid loans, the year ended with a $370,000 loss. For 2019, the year ended with a new income of $450,792.
“We’re pushing 4,000 members, assets are up 9 percent, equity is up 8.7 percent, and gross income is up 3.7 percent,” Lance explained. “Our institution is fiscally responsible and in a good financial position.”
PTCCU CEO Dan Goehring said PTCCU is classified as “well capitalized.”
“Continue to keep in mind that this is your credit union,” he told the group.
Goehring explained PTCCU has made several upgrades and improvements during the past year to keep members safe and expand their quality of service. This included upgrading existing hardware, integrating new software, replacing personal desktop computers and making sure they are all operating in Windows 10 systems. In addition, ATMs in both Riggins and Grangeville were replaced, and security cameras were replaced and upgraded.
“We’ve also enhanced our online bill pay system, and we’re excited to announce we have a mobile app in the design phase and hope it will be available soon,” he said.
Goehring complimented the PTCCU staff for their hard work and years of service and thanked the members for their generosity during the year.
“We matched member contributions during Christmas for food banks in Grangeville, and together raised $12,700,” Goehring said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.