KAMIAH - Cheryl Probert and Andrew Skowlund have both returned to their leadership roles on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests following temporary assignments elsewhere in the Forest Service.

Probert has returned as the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor following a temporary promotion as Acting Deputy Regional Forester in Missoula, Mont. She is joined by Deputy Forest Supervisor Marty Mitzkus, who returns to the role after filling in behind Probert.

