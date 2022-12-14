KAMIAH - Cheryl Probert and Andrew Skowlund have both returned to their leadership roles on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests following temporary assignments elsewhere in the Forest Service.
Probert has returned as the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor following a temporary promotion as Acting Deputy Regional Forester in Missoula, Mont. She is joined by Deputy Forest Supervisor Marty Mitzkus, who returns to the role after filling in behind Probert.
