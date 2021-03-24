KAMIAH — With a change in the ownership of The Clearwater Progress in 2020, along came a change with the people who are the faces of the longtime business and community advocate. Although they may be new to the Progress, the three women -- who are the representatives community members deal with regularly — are no strangers to the Clearwater Valley. Ronda Edwards, office administration, Lara Smith, marketing and advertising associate, and Norma Staaf, reporter and photographer, all have deep roots in the area.
Ronda Edwards
Greeting customers on a day-to-day basis at the door is Ronda Edwards of Kooskia. Edwards is a fourth-generation resident of the Clearwater Valley. She and husband, Dallas, have three children: sons Ty Yates and Dylan Yates (from Ronda’s first marriage) as well as Shada Edwards, who is a sophomore at Clearwater Valley High School. “We are a rodeo family, so that’s what you’ll find us doing in our spare time,” Edwards smiled. Her sons were both heavily involved in High School Rodeo, as is her daughter. A CVHS graduate, Ronda was also a high school rodeo team member who attended Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Ore., on a rodeo scholarship. She then went on to LewisClark State College.
Following college, Edwards worked as a dental assistant for 18 years, worked in the mortgage business for a few years, and prior to coming to the Progress worked for AmeriGas. The Edwards have a granddaughter, Lexi Yates, who is almost 2, and a grandson, Cooper, who was born Feb. 12. With Ty in the logging industry and Dylan working for Alpine Sheetmetal and Heating in Orofino, the family has been able to remain close in proximity and continue to do the things they love to do – rodeo and simply spend time together.
Lara Smith
Need an ad in the paper? Who you gonna call? That would be Lara Smith. Smith was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, then, following high school graduation, she joined the circus. “That’s where I met the love of my life and the funniest clown ever -- my husband Mike Smith Jr.,” of, one other than Lowell, Idaho.
After some time spent traveling with the circus and a few years in Las Vegas, Smith made the move to Lowell. “Shortly after moving here and spending my summers working with Mike’s family business, Three Rivers Resort, I started subbing at the Kamiah Schools and soon became the director of the Kamiah Afterschool Program (KAP),” she said. After the couple had their oldest daughter, Smith stayed home until all their girls – Martha, Luella, Ruth and Maddie – were in school. “When the girls were all in school, I started working at the Clearwater Valley schools,” she said. She has previously served as Kooskia Chamber president, is on the VEST (Valley Educational Support Team) board, was a representative on the Idaho Travel Council for Region 2, is a track coach – along with husband, Mike – for CVHS, a wife and a mom.
Norma Staaf
For the past four years, Norma Staaf has written a weekly correspondent column, Clearwater Valley News, for the Idaho County Free Press. She is an avid reader and writer. Staaf was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in the 1960s. “As a child I dreamed of living in the wide, open spaces of the western U.S. that I only knew from television,” she recalled. That dream did finally bring her to Idaho. She moved to the West immediately after graduating from college in 1984, living in Utah then briefly in northern California until she moved to Salmon in 1992. “The rugged, wild landscape, rafting the Salmon River and the abundant wildlife were the main draw for me, but I came to love the small friendly town and the wonderful people I met there,” she said.
Staaf and her husband, Nick Hazelbaker, both worked for the U.S. Forest Service. He grew up in Grangeville and worked in the trails program for the Forest Service, living in Red River, Elk City and later Darby, Mont. They married in Salmon in 2008. After his retirement, they bought property from his uncle, Kenneth Kidder, and moved to the Harpster area in 2012. His grandparents and uncle had owned the property since the 1930s. After earning her degree in landscape architecture from Purdue University in 1984, she moved to Salt Lake City and volunteered for the Bureau of Land Management in the recreation program. She worked for the federal government for 32 years, moving to Idaho County in 2012, accepting a job with the Nez Perce Clearwater National Forests and working in Kamiah. She retired in 2018. Since then, she substituted for a year in Kamiah schools and now periodically subs at the Kamiah Community Library.
