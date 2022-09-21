Registered nurses in demand in Idaho graph 2022

Registered nurses for the state of Idaho and Lewiston Metropolitan Statistical Area.

 Graphic by Avery Russell

By annual job postings, registered nurses (RNs) have been the No. 1 occupation in demand in north central Idaho since 2016 and was consistently in the top three from 2012-2015. In 2021, the more than 800 online postings for RNs throughout the region were 60% higher than the 500 postings of the No. 2 in-demand occupation of home health and personal care aides. Registered nurse is also the No. 1 in-demand occupation needed requiring at least a bachelor’s degree.

During 2021, approximately 18 RNs were hired each month in north central Idaho, barely offsetting the 17 monthly job separations. Close to half of the region’s RNs are aged 45 or older. The region is only able to hire one registered nurse for every three to four postings. Ten years ago, the ratio was closer to one hire per posting.

