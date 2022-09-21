By annual job postings, registered nurses (RNs) have been the No. 1 occupation in demand in north central Idaho since 2016 and was consistently in the top three from 2012-2015. In 2021, the more than 800 online postings for RNs throughout the region were 60% higher than the 500 postings of the No. 2 in-demand occupation of home health and personal care aides. Registered nurse is also the No. 1 in-demand occupation needed requiring at least a bachelor’s degree.
During 2021, approximately 18 RNs were hired each month in north central Idaho, barely offsetting the 17 monthly job separations. Close to half of the region’s RNs are aged 45 or older. The region is only able to hire one registered nurse for every three to four postings. Ten years ago, the ratio was closer to one hire per posting.
RN listings made up almost 8% of regional job postings in 2021, compared with 2.5% in 2011. Sixty-five percent of this past July’s 117 active job postings for registered nurses had been listed for more than one month, compared with 75% in June 2022 and 89% in July 2021. Source: Lightcast
North central Idaho currently employs between 700-800 registered nurses, compared with 1,000-1,100 in 2011. Employment of RNs in the Lewiston Metropolitan Statistical Area (Nez Perce and Asotin counties) has declined by more than 100 positions between 2019 and 2021 due to separations and retirements and is now at 730. Average annual salaries increased by 4%, from $74,000 to $78,000 per year during that time, compared with an average annual salary of $50,000 for all occupations in the Lewiston metro. Average salary for registered nurses statewide is $73,000.
According to the Idaho Center for Nursing’s 2022 Idaho Nursing Workforce Report, Idaho currently has 17,400 resident RNs available for employment — 48% live in Ada and Canyon counties — and there are approximately 2,000 statewide vacant positions as of June 2022, offset by temporary hiring of 1,500 weekly travel nurses. Idaho currently graduates 750-825 RNs per year.
Idaho Department of Labor projections estimate total statewide employment of RNs will increase by 3,000 positions between 2020-2030 and will provide approximately 1,100 annual openings.
Lewis-Clark State College is the top regional source of local RN graduates within north central Idaho, averaging around 150 bachelor’s degree completions per year.
— From Lisa Grigg, regional economist, Idaho Department of Labor
