ELK CITY — An appreciation and retirement party for Avista employee Eric Robie will be held at the Elk City VFW Post No. 8311 Saturday, Oct. 22, 4:30 p.m.
“Our very favorite Avista guy is retiring,” the Facebook event page reads. “Eric has been a huge part of our ‘This Side of Hanging Rock’ community family for decades, and although we hate to see him go, we wish him the very best.”
