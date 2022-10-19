Eric Robie photo

Eric Robie.

 Contributed photo

ELK CITY — An appreciation and retirement party for Avista employee Eric Robie will be held at the Elk City VFW Post No. 8311 Saturday, Oct. 22, 4:30 p.m.

“Our very favorite Avista guy is retiring,” the Facebook event page reads. “Eric has been a huge part of our ‘This Side of Hanging Rock’ community family for decades, and although we hate to see him go, we wish him the very best.”

