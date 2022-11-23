COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood area residents don’t have to travel out of town anymore for a gym fitness experience. River Ready Fitness, LLC, is open and running at 402 King Street.
The gym, owned by Serena Santos and Mandy Crea, is located upstairs, upstairs Suite F, above The Bent Hinge.
“We opened in March of 2022 and the community has been very supportive of River Ready Fitness,” Crea and Santos said. “We have several members currently who use the gym.”
The center offers hydraulic resistance fitness machines (both cardio and strength and work opposing muscle groups at the same time, which offers a full body strength training and cardio workout all in one); cardio equipment (treadmills, stationary bikes, rowing machine and elliptical); and weight equipment (dumbbells, kettlebells, squat rack, bench press, and more).
The women said they felt a gym would be a good addition to Cottonwood to have a place for community members to work out.
“Our vision includes getting students and young adults to work out and be healthy, to create healthy habits to last a lifetime,” Crea explained.
A membership is $35 per month, with a Black Friday sale that includes students for $25 a month and a family pass for four family members for $100 per month. All memberships are allowed unlimited 24-hour access. Visit the website at www.riverreadyfitness.com or call 208-816-6791. Users can purchase day passes, as well.
“We look forward to growing the gym with new equipment and members,” the duo stated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.