River Ready Fitness photo

Sarah, Serena, Julia, Claire and Vivian participate in a morning workout at River Ready Fitness in Cottonwood, in preparation for St. John Bosco’s varsity basketball season.

 Contributed photo

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood area residents don’t have to travel out of town anymore for a gym fitness experience. River Ready Fitness, LLC, is open and running at 402 King Street.

The gym, owned by Serena Santos and Mandy Crea, is located upstairs, upstairs Suite F, above The Bent Hinge.

