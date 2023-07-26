GRANGEVILLE — Jody Roach is offering dog training in Grangeville. Roach has been training dogs for 10 years. She worked exclusively with family and close friends until recently because she had young children. Her youngest is now 16, so Roach is now expanding and offering her services to more people.
“I wasn’t sure if there was going to be a big need for it in our area,” Roach commented, “but I put a post out on Facebook and received a great response.”
