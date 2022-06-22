GRANGEVILLE — Amy Robinson has found her niche.
“It feels really good,” she smiled. “I enjoy working here so much.”
Robinson is the new activities director for Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia (GHC); however, she is not a new face to residents or staff at GHC.
Robinson has provided care and service at GHC for a decade, and in addition, has five years of experience working in the home health field.
“I’ve pretty much always been a caregiver,” she said. “That’s just what I do.”
She takes over the job from the previous director, Amy Farris, who has moved to the social service designee position.
At GHC, Robinson has served in numerous roles from housekeeper to dietary aide for residents to certified nursing assistant (CNA). She mains her certification as a nursing assistant as it is a valuable skill for her new role as activities director.
“I know and love the people here,” she said. “They are my family.”
She said she enjoys the hands-on work with residents and is always open to suggestions from families or others.
“So many of the residents love to play Bingo, so I’m going to work that in more,” she said. She also has a group who likes to read and hold roundtable discussions. She also has volunteers who come to GHC to provide music. Robinson noted, “We would appreciate more volunteers to help provide activities and engagement for the residents.”
During COVID, the residents were limited on activities, but now, she explained, “Things have opened up, and they really enjoy seeing people and kids.” In the past, singers, dancers, instrument players, readers and nail polishers have come in and spent time with residents. Classrooms, church groups, 4-H clubs, organizations, and individuals are all invited to share their time and talents with GHCs residents.
On a personal note, Robinson was born and raised in Nevada and moved to Idaho many years ago. However, she said, “Idaho is my home — I would not want to live anywhere else.” She and her husband enjoy the quiet life at home and enjoy the outdoors. They live with their rescue squirrel, Turbo.
“He fell out of the tree more than a year ago, and now he’s our baby,” she smiled. “He’s affectionate and funny.”
To volunteer or for questions call Robinson at 208-983-1131.
