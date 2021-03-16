GRANGEVILLE — “We’re not testing as much for the flu this year, but when we have, we have had a few positives,” Dr. Kelby Wilson told the board at the Syringa Hospital trustees meeting Feb. 22.
Wilson was filling in for medical chief Matthew Told as the meeting was held on an alternative day due to Soltman Center use.
“Social distancing and all the education on hand washing and mask wearing has helped to knock down flu cases,” aside from helping with the potential spread risk of COVID, Wilson said.
In other news, director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer reported that after 25 years in healthcare, Mickie Nielsen has decided to pursue a career change.
“The therapy coordinator position is open, and interviews are under way,” she said.
She added Thom Sowers, MSW, has accepted the position of medical social worker.
Schaeffer gave a shout out to clinic receptionists for dealing with the influx of calls regarding vaccines, as well as managing some rescheduling due to disrupted provider coverage.
Director of facilities Bill Spencer said a new EMT is on the roster and welcomed Emily Musick to the EMS crew.
“Run volumes have slowed down the last three weeks, and the number of COVID-19 patient transports have dropped significantly,” he added.
CFO Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collection were $44,818 for the prior month, or 1.8 percent of gross charges.
“[In other hospitals] the average is about 4 percent for bad debt,” chair Leta Strauss commented. “Sometimes we see this number as high, but we’re at 1.8 percent, so that’s not really unexpected or out of the norm for us.”
Service agreement fees with Kootenai Health management services were $20,070.
