LEWISTON — The National Building Business Conference is set for March 28-30 at Clearwater River Casino Event Center in Lewiston. This is sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Idaho Small Business Development Center and Lewis-Clark State College.

Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nation-building-business-conference-tickets-546366395597 for tickets and details.

