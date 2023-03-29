LEWISTON — The National Building Business Conference is set for March 28-30 at Clearwater River Casino Event Center in Lewiston. This is sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Idaho Small Business Development Center and Lewis-Clark State College.
Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nation-building-business-conference-tickets-546366395597 for tickets and details.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.