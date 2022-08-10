KOOSKIA — Crystal Schilling officially began as Kooskia postmaster on February 26, 2022 after working at the Kooskia post office for seven years. She is only the 15th person to hold that position since the appointment of the first postmaster for the village of Stuart in 1896. (webpmt.usps.gov) Stuart was renamed Kooskia in 1902.
Schilling began her post office career in Kooskia as a PFT (part-time flexible) clerk in 2015. She has also served two stints as the officer in charge for the Kooskia post office, most recently from May 10, 2021 until she began as postmaster. She has also assisted in the Grangeville post office a few times when they were short-staffed.
