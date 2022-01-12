KAMIAH — On Jan. 5, U.S. Senator Jim Risch, senior member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the selection of Jacobs Lumber Company in Kamiah as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for January 2022.
Jacobs Lumber Company will be recognized for its contribution to the Kamiah community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.
Founded by Keith Jacobs, Jacobs Lumber Company is a lumber and hardware store that provides housing and construction services. At age 14, Keith accepted a job at Bi-Rite Lumber Co., where he worked until it was sold in 1993. After working out of state for a few years, Keith returned home and founded Jacobs Lumber Company in 1997, which is currently owned by Keith and his eldest son, Slade.
“Jacobs Lumber Company is renowned for a deep commitment to its customers and community, sourcing its products from local loggers and fellow small businesses throughout the region to ensure its customers have ready access to quality products,” Sen. Risch said. “This hometown-driven approach to business has helped build communities and welcome newcomers to our great state. In addition to providing raw materials, the Jacobs family plays an active role in their community. In 2021, Jacobs Lumber Company was honored as the first recipient of the Kamiah School District’s Community Business Award for its generous support of the school district’s academics, athletics, and camps.”
“Jacobs Lumber Company is an excellent example of how small businesses make the wheels turn in Idaho,” Risch added. “Having created a local supply network, the Jacobs’ business is housing the next generation of Idahoans.”
