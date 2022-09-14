“We don’t compete with other rafting companies, we’re all on a team working toward the same thing.”
Austin Wassmuth and Jesse Stone are the co-owners of the Lochsa rafting company, Mammoth River Adventures, and have been friends ever since they were kids.
“We became friends after playing baseball together in third grade,” Wassmuth remarked.
Wassmuth grew up with rafting, as his father is a rafting guide, as well. Stone’s sister worked at a rafting company, and she helped him get a job there. They have 30-plus years of experience with rafting, which has taught them how to run a safe and successful trip. They both worked all throughout high school, even working at the same company together, Idaho Float. As soon as they turned 18, they became licensed rafting guides.
“We’ve worked all over the place. I worked in Riggins for a long time guiding people down the Salmon River,” Stone said.
After going to college and getting their recreational science degrees, they realized they wanted to start their own company. After six months of paperwork and licensing, they were finally able to achieve that goal in 2016.
“Marty Smith [of Lowell, guide for 3 Rivers Rafting] was a big part in us being able to purchase the company and go through the whole process,” Stone explained.
The co-owners explained that the hardest part of starting the business for them was definitely all the paperwork that it takes to become a safe company. But in the end, it was all worth it.
“We double our business growth every year,” Wassmuth explained.
After a couple of seasons of using old equipment, they were fortunate enough to buy all brand new equipment, which can amount to $5,000 per raft.
When asked how they came up with the company name, they explained it was the mammoth excavation site near Tolo Lake, and how they wanted the company to be just as cool as mammoths were.
“Our mascot name is actually Tolo, based on the lake. It was also a Native American woman who fought in the American Indian Wars,” Stone mentioned.
When Stone and Wassmuth go on rafting trips, they have the same goal in mind:
“We want to make people come out of their shell, and experience all the adventures the Lochsa has to offer. We honestly love what we do,” Stone said.
