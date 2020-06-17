SLATE CREEK – “I think this is my true calling,” smiled Susan Dewey.
Dewey recently owned Slate Creek Kennels up Slate Creek Road, after working in the backcountry for years.
It was years ago when Dewey was in college and came out to Idaho to stay with her brother.
“I fell in love with Idaho, with this area,” she said.
She had previously lived all over, including in Texas, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.
“I love animals,” she shrugged. “I wanted to be able to keep doing what I love, in a place I love.
Dewey said she knew there was a need in the area for a place to board their pets, as she had heard people talk about how difficult it was to find a place to leave them when they went on vacations, had emergencies or needed to work out of town.
“I feel so blessed to be able to stay here at my home by the creek and take care of and love other people’s animals,” she said.
So far, a large part of her business has been from referrals from businesses, such as Killgore Adventures.
“People can leave their dogs for the day, while they enjoy a jetboat or fishing trip, and not have to worry about them,” she said. She takes pets in for “doggie daycare,” as well as overnight boarding.
Slate Creek Kennels offers six indoor kennels and each has its own door to an outdoor run. The units have heating and air conditioning and are suitable for small, medium and large breeds.
“I also take dogs on walks, play with them and love on them,” Dewey said.
Dewey did much of the work on the kennels herself, with help from others.
“I truly appreciate the construction help I received from family, friends and neighbors,” she said, “As well as the support and encouragement I’ve gotten from my community and customers!”
Slate Creek Kennels can be reached by calling 208-630-4217; e-mail slatecreekkennels@gmail.com; Facebook: Slate Creek Kennels; located at 568 Slate Creek Road (located a few mils south of White Bird); or log onto www.slatecreekkennels.com.
