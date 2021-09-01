BOISE — Idaho Realtors recently announced its six scholarship recipients for 2021. The scholarship recipients are attending an Idaho college or university in the fall, and earned the awards through academics, achievement, and community service.
The recipient of the top scholarship of $2,500 is Martha Smith of Lowell. Smith attended Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia where she was class valedictorian. She will attend the University of Idaho in the fall as a freshman and plans to study economics and finance, and eventually attend law school to practice real estate law. She is also a practicing real estate agent for Idaho County Properties, being one the youngest real estate agents in Idaho.
The five recipients of the $1,500 scholarships are: Dexter Capps of Filer; Ainslee Evans of Homedale; Joe Sparano of Lenore; Taci Rouse of New Plymouth; and Grace Hanigan of Payette.
