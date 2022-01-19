GRANGEVILLE — A long-awaited goal of Syringa Hospital is coming to fruition as surgeon Dr. Barry Smith will join the Syringa team.
Born and raised in Twin Falls. Smith attended The College of Idaho where he majored in zoology and minored in psychology.
After some time wandering, exploring, bartending and a stint in the Navy (13 years total), Smith decided to apply to medical school in Phoenix.
“I’ve always been into the sciences and felt I would eventually align my career path in the medical field,” he said.
He completed his general surgery residency in Philadelphia and ended his Naval career stationed in Guam for four years.
He later landed at St. Al’s in Nampa/Boise and after a few years there went on to work in Lewiston, where he was until 2020.
Smith was able to spend a year’s fellowship in bariatric surgery in San Antonio before returning to Lewiston, then decided to go a different direction, which is when he became interested in joining the Syringa team.
Smith has spent many years jetboating on the Snake and Salmon rivers in the Riggins and White Bird areas, so he knew the landscape and culture of Idaho County, he said.
“He has been a consistent choice of our providers to refer to for surgery, so they are familiar with him and his excellent surgical outcomes” clinic director Michelle Schaeffer said.
Smith said when he and CEO Abner King first began discussing the possibility of him starting a surgery program at Syringa, he was excited.
“It’s an easy transition, being here, and I really look forward to becoming more involved in the community and being able to offer more services so people can stay closer to home for their care,” he said.
“I’m eager to start helping build Syringa’s surgery program,” he reiterated.
Smith will have an office in the primary clinic in Grangeville and will start seeing patients Feb. 1.
Smith and his wife, Lisa, who were married last month, live in White Bird and operate a small outfitting business. They enjoy boating, fishing and all outdoor activities, as well as spending time with Lisa’s 21-year-old twin sons who are both serving in the U.S. military. The couple also keeps busy with their three dogs: a Boxer, a Labrador and a Yorkie.
“I look forward to being a cog in this community, both professionally and personally,” Smith said. “We have a lot of friends here and want to see this program successful and vibrant.”
To inquire about surgeries or referrals, call the clinic at 208-983-8590.
