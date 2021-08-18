GRANGEVILLE — Susan Smith has come full circle.
Smith grew up in Grangeville and graduated from Grangeville High School in 1969. Now, she and her husband, Silas, are back in the area, and are offering travel planning services, to boot.
The couple runs Camas Hollow Travel and are independent travel agents under InteleTravel.
“We have traveled a lot and know many of the time and moneysaving methods, as well as a lot of the pitfalls we can guide others through,” Silas said.
The couple met in a bowling league in Utah following college and will celebrate their 44th wedding anniversary this November.
A mission trip to Chile with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as their love of travel overall, helped get them into the travel business.
“We served in the mission office in Chile, and much of that was making sure everything was organized for those serving missions,” Susan explained. That planning was nothing new for Susan, who, during her career as a family and consumer sciences, culinary arts and Spanish teacher, planned and went on trips for FCCLA as the program’s advisor.
“I got used to planning large trips, including tours and side trips and the whole thing,” she said.
The couple has visited 18 countries, the InteleTravel offers them a plethora of ongoing education seminars where they continue to learn about a variety of travel and vacation possibilities.
“Using an agent does not cost anymore for the trip,” explained Silas. “The fee is built into the cost, the same as booking a trip via the Internet.”
The difference, he explained, is he and Susan know many tips for getting the best deals on tours and trips, as well as travel routes and weaving through various regulations and requirements. This can save not only money, but also time, they explained, in knowing the ins and outs of a country’s train, airplane or public transportation system, among other areas.
The Smiths are available to plan trips for groups, individuals, families, churches, schools and more.
“Another positive to having us plan your trip is having a local person to call if you miss a flight, if anything goes wrong, or if you just have questions or changes,” Silas added.
Silas is retired from Chevron and he and Susan have four grown sons and 20 grandchildren, with one more on the way. They currently live in Susan’s mother’s former home, where they have been for about the past year, and which one of their sons now owns. Following another mission trip to Chile this fall, the Smiths plan to begin building their own home on 40 acres on the White Bird hill.
The couple hopes to help others find ways to travel and have adventures of their own, much like they did with their boys as they grew up, and as they continue to do.
“I’ve always said making memories is more important than a big bank account, and I have many wonderful memories of all our trips and travel,” Susan smiled.
Contact Silas and Susan Smith at Camas Hollow Travel at 435-830-5037 or 435-830-9741. E-mail CamasHollowTravel@gmail.com or visit the website SilasSmith.InteleTravel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.