According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, about 30 million small businesses in the United States employ tens of millions of people. Running a small business can be a 24-7 endeavor. Managing employees, inventory, scheduling, services, and marketing can be challenging.
Small business owners, or those who work for one, can be assisted by Social Security to make life easier with its suite of services. Social Security business services allow for filing W-2/W-2Cs on-line and verifying employees’ names and Social Security numbers against records.
Business owners can go to www.ssa.gov/employer. This will save time when needing information on W-2s, electronic filing, and verifying Social Security numbers. Small business owners can also take advantage of our Business Services Online at www.ssa.gov/bso/bsowelcome.htm. Users must register to use this free service, which also offers fast and secure online W-2 filing options to certified public accountants, enrolled agents, and individuals who process W-2s and W-2Cs.
For information about electronic wage reporting, read the publication at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10034.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.