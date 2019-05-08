GRANGEVILLE – Cindy Sommer is an Idaho girl through and through.
“And I love Grangeville,” the new postmaster of the United States Postal Service in Grangeville smiled.
Sommer has been in town not quite two months. She recently came from Draper, Utah, an area just outside of Salt Lake City. She was raised in Southeastern Idaho, and spent time in Dayton, Wash., and Boise in her career, as well.
“I wanted to return to a smaller area where I could have a bit slower pace and enjoy my last years of work,” she said. “I may be a little rusty as a carrier and clerk since I haven’t worked in those particular positions for a while, but I’m getting up to speed.”
Sommer said she has been learning the city and rural routes and is “thoroughly enjoying” the people she has met so far.
“I like getting to know the customers and being more involved on that level,” she said.
Sommer has been in the postal business for the past 25 years. She has four children and 16 grandchildren.
When she isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her family and “anything outdoors,” including four-wheeling and riding dirt bikes. She is an avid golfer as well.
“I love the mountains and rivers – this is definitely God’s country,” she smiled.
