RIGGINS -- The Salmon River Art Guild (SRAG) recently announced the winners from the Oct. 5-6 regional art show that took place in Riggins.
Winners are as follows:
Best of Show: Kaye York, Cambridge, with Proxy Falls; Opal Carlson Award, Gloria Dawson Teats, White Bird, with Cliffs of Gold.
Oil/Acrylic: 1st, Kaye York, Cambridge, Coffee Break; 2nd, Jackie Zumalt, Grangeville, Red Vase and Flowers; 3rd, Nancy Gresham, White Bird, Bird in my Pond.
Watercolor/Water Media: 1st, Marlene O’Neill, Clearwater, Percussion Symphony; 2nd, Jackie Zumalt, Grangeville, Daylight Seeker; 3rd, John Zillich, Clarkston, Wash., Naptime.
Photography: 1st, Mary Baumann, Donnolley, Hay Rake at Burgdorf; 2nd, Mary Baumann, Donnolley, Lick Creek Summit; 3rd, April Brown, White Bird, Mama, Max and Molly.
Other (Pastel, Drawing, etc.): 1st, Kevin Cahill, Boise, North of Reykjavik; 2nd, Sharon Herther, Donnolley, My Husband; 3rd, Marlene O’Neill, Clearwater, The Promise.
Sculpture: 1st, Greg Gresham, White Bird, Fish; 2nd, Shayne Watkins, Deary, The Supper Trail; 3rd, Greg Gresham, White Bird, Homer the Moose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.