The phrase “value-based healthcare” is being tossed around quite a bit these days, and for good reason. It represents a healthcare delivery model in which providers, including hospitals and physicians, are paid based on patient health outcomes. The benefits of value-based healthcare are what are commonly referred to as the “triple aim;” that is, improving the patient experience of care (including quality and satisfaction), improving the health of populations and reducing the per capita cost of healthcare.
Managing a chronic disease or condition such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, COPD, or obesity, can be costly and time-consuming for patients. Value-based care models focus on helping patients avoid chronic disease through preventative screenings and wellness programs. If patients have a chronic illness, value-based health care can help them recover more quickly. This model can also help patients learn to manage their chronic conditions so they can lead the healthiest life possible. As a result, patients face fewer doctor visits, medical tests, and procedures, and they spend less money on prescription medication as both near-term and long-term health improves.
The rapid growth of value-based healthcare is changing the way physicians and hospitals provide care. It stresses a team-oriented approach to patient care and sharing of patient data so that care is coordinated, and outcomes can be measured easily. This can be accomplished through several programs and services such as nurse case managers, chronic care management, diabetes prevention programs and community health workers.
“One of the biggest initiatives we have spearheaded to support the value-based care principals is our community health workers program,” said Lenne Bonner, CEO of St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics. “A community health worker (CHW) is a frontline public health worker who is a trusted member of each of our communities. This relationship allows the worker to serve as a link between our hospitals and clinics, other available health services, and the community, to increase access to services and improve health. We were the first healthcare system in our area to implement a program like this and since have been asked to help other organizations on their journey to establish similar programs.”
She said studies have shown that community health workers can reduce hospitalizations by 65 percent, helping organizations deliver on value-based care principles. “Our CHWs attend many different events including sporting, county fairs, health fairs, logger’s safety days, and just about any other type of community event you can think of,” explained Shari Kuther, director of public health for SMH/CVHC. “They perform free screenings on community members to test for high blood sugar, depression, high blood pressure, and they also issue FIT tests, a screening test for colon cancer, which people can do at home and mail back.”
“By attending these events and reaching out to people who may not come through our doors, we are able to reach a much broader group of individuals. Many times, the ones who do not regularly come to the doctor are the ones who could benefit the most from it,” Kuther said. “Recently, one of our CHWs issued a FIT test to a man who hadn’t been seen by a doctor in many years. The man took the test home and returned it and came back with a positive result. We were able to get in contact with him and set him up with the proper tests. He had polyps removed and quite possibly avoided a future cancer diagnosis because of that test.”
Some of the other services SMH/CVHC offer through value-based healthcare are case management, diabetic education, medical nutrition therapy and integrated behavioral health, as well as educational classes to help prevent diabetes.
“St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley Hospitals and Clinics are committed to this approach and are already seeing results such as reduction in hospital admissions and emergency room visits, increase in preventative screenings and several stories of saved lives as a result of preventative care,” Bonner said. “I’m so proud of the work we are doing as an organization to improve the overall health of our populations through value-based healthcare.”
