COTTONWOOD — Recently, St. Mary’s Hospital radiology department updated its machines to direct digital radiology equipment.
“It is great to have this technology to compete and stay current with medical advancement in our surrounding area. These new machines give us the opportunity to give patients the same medical experience as the larger hospitals that are in the Pacific Northwest,” director of radiology Steve Wilson stated.
The department installed a new portable machine that allows for quick pictures and faster access for the doctors at the bedside, as well as a new machine in the department. These will both aid in quicker response times for doctors and medical staff.
Direct digital imaging allows the department to use less radiation dose to the patient. In fact, the new machine uses one-quarter of the radiation dose that the previous machine needed. This is the largest benefit to the patient. Overall, image quality is also much more enhanced. This should also help doctors with quicker diagnosis and treatment of the patient, as it allows the doctor to see much more edge enhancement, allowing them to also see much smaller fractures or pathology at an earlier stage. Lastly, the technology is more efficient in processing the images; therefore, there is less downtime and waiting for the patient.
Wilson and the radiology department expressed gratitude to Steve Frei and the St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation and administration for pushing to receive the new machines and for moving the hospital forward in the 21st century of medicine.
