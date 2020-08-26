A new study shows seniors are contracting STD’s nationally at historic levels and Idaho ranks No. 47 for infections among states.
Nationally, senior infections have increased 107.3 percent and Idaho ranks No. 47 with 24.8 seniors infected per 100,000 people. The national average 103.2 per 100,000.
Older Americans once viewed STD’s as a young person’s problem, but they must begin to take all necessary precautions.
TheSeniorList.com today released a study on the Record Rise of STD Rates Among Senior Citizens using the most recent data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here are additional key findings for seniors in Idaho:
• 181.3 percent increase in STD’s, No. 47 with 24.8 infections per 100,000 people
• 190.6 percent increase in HIV, No. 47 in HIV rate: 77 per 100,000
• 93.2 percent increase in chlamydia, No. 48 with 11.4 infections per 100,000 people
• 488.2 percent increase in gonorrhea, No. 48 with 10 infections per 100,000 people
• 25 percent increase in syphilis, No. 50 with 0.9 infection per 100,000 people
Here are key national findings:
• HIV, chlamydia and gonorrhea rates have increased among seniors in every single state.
• The top 10 older-adult STD states are: D.C., New York, Maryland, Florida, New Jersey, Georgia, California, Delaware, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
• The bottom 10 older-adult STD states are: North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Iowa, West Virginia, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Kansas and Wisconsin.
