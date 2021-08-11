WHITE BIRD – For the past year owners Joe and DeAnna Thyne have been at the helm of Wildside Steakhouse and Saloon. It has come with ups and downs, but the two keep community close. The traditional steakhouse with a twist and full bar with custom cocktails is open 4-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday to White Bird and the surrounding communities.
“It’s exciting seeing how far we’ve come,” said DeAnna, “and now we are seeing frequent repeat customers and vacationers returning,” said Joe. “I have high standards, maybe too high, but I feel we owe it to the customers to have the same flavor, appearance, and experience as their last visit.”
Fridays and Saturdays the steakhouse offers prime rib dinners and barbeque pork ribs. The menu also has a variety of options including New York fillet, ribeye, bacon-wrapped fillet mignon, chicken-fried steak, half-pound hamburgers, dry rubbed and smoked brisket sandwiches, fried chicken, one-pound baked potatoes, and much more. The current bestseller is the Cajun Garlin Butter steak bites, which are non-breaded and cooked fresh.
The saloon also offers signature cocktails and summertime frozen drinks to help cool off customers: Midori piña coladas, peach Bellinis, and frozen margaritas. The most popular drink was developed specifically for the location; a huckleberry mule served in a copper mug with a copper straw.
“We’re trying to be different; to fill a void for this area,” said Joe. The Thynes took some time to renovate the restaurant and develop their recipes so they could be top-of-the-line, and truly capture the atmosphere of the area.
“I created a 12-ingredient dry rub for the hand-trimmed brisket, and then we mesquite smoke it overnight,” said Joe. DeAnna added, “He hand-cuts all the meat; he uses a mortar and pestle…Everything literally melts in your mouth.”
However, the work has not come without some difficulties.
“This building sat empty for a long time, with the bar running through an out-of-state investor,” said DeAnna, “then just as we took over in January 2020, Covid hit, and no bars or restaurants could be open.” The couple decided to make the time worth their while.
She explained, “We put paper over the windows and completely remodeled the whole building; we opened up the inside, put tin on the ceiling, did a deep clean on all the equipment…We gave the building some love because that’s what it needed.” Now, the challenge is to keep up with staffing and rising food prices.
The restaurant has been open since June 2020 and the Thynes have been operating for a year and a half. “It was kind of a slow start, but we never went backwards,” said DeAnna.
Before opening Wildside Steakhouse and Saloon, the Thynes said they have seen and done a lot. Joe grew up on a dairy, worked in real estate and oil fields, and joined the U.S. Military where he worked on helicopters, mechanized infantry, and served as a Field Artillery officer. Additionally, he did IT contracting and management in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Djibouti, and Grangeville. Currently he works as a project manager full-time as well as Wildside.
DeAnna said she also had her share of adventure, with past jobs managing dining facilities on military bases and in chain steakhouses. She also worked as a homeschool teacher for their six children and they traveled the country together visiting the Grand Canyon, Redwood Forest, Great Divide, and Mount Rushmore.
The couple has lived in White Bird for the past 11 years. The two met in Texas, and while Joe was contracting oversees DeAnna traveled with the kids to find the perfect spot. Three of their children now live in the area, and the three others have stayed in Texas.
“Dining and restaurants have been in my background,” said DeAnna, “and as far as this building at this time…it just happened; we met the right people.” Joe added, “For me, it’s all about the challenge.”
Now, they say they are just where they want to be, and business has been good.
“White Bird and Idaho County…This is the best place ever,” said DeAnna, “When I got here for the first time I just stood and looked…It was so beautiful; I’d only ever seen places like this in calendars.”
This has been a long process for the couple, but worth it.
“When we started it was all word-of-mouth,” they said, “but now we have regulars who come from all over, and people travel pretty far to get here: McCall, Lewiston, Craigmont, Boise, Spokane.” It is all pretty amazing, said Joe, “We have people who drive an hour or an hour-and-a-half just to eat here.”
“To be able to come here and show respect to this building,” said DeAnna, “and to be able to update it while keeping the character has been a great honor. ”
Staying local is also a priority for the Thynes.
“During this process we’ve tried to keep everything close-to-home,” said DeAnna, “for example, the lady who made our liquor display cabinet is the same person who put the cabinets in the kitchen during the 1970s; our coffee comes from Killgore’s, just down the road; the screen-printing and embroidery on our merchandise is local; our decorations are from the antique store and Canyon House…if we need something we try to hire in the area.”
Starting with a small menu and working to get it right was key. The couple has plans to keep adding menu items for the future, which was the reason for the name ‘Wildside’.
“The original idea was to have a ‘wild’ side of the menu; elk burgers, bison burgers, and salmon,” said Joe, “we wanted wild game and wild food available to people who may not be able to get out in the woods…We wanted to allow people to have a taste of Idaho and the area.”
“We’re still excited to be here, even after 11 years, and we both love this place; it’s the best on earth,” said DeAnna, “we put a lot of work into it. We want the whole community to grow with us."
Wildside Steakhouse and Saloon can be reached at 208-839-2626, Facebook, wildsidesteakhouse@gmail.com or at 140 River Street in White Bird.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.