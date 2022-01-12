DONNELLY – The Stibnite Advisory Council recently released a report outlining the work that has taken place since eight cities and counties signed onto a community agreement with Perpetua Resources in 2018. The Stibnite Advisory Council (SAC) was formed to give the communities closest to the Stibnite Gold Project a seat at the table with Perpetua Resources throughout the life of the project. This allows a forum for communities and the company to share information, provide feedback and address any potential concerns. SAC is made up of representatives appointed annually from Adams County, Cascade, Council, Donnelly, Idaho County, New Meadows, Riggins, Yellow Pine, Perpetua Resources Idaho and Perpetua Resources Corp.
“The Stibnite Gold Project will have a big impact on our region and all of the communities that are part of the Stibnite Advisory Council,” said Julie Good, SAC Chair and New Meadows representative.
To date SAC has held 32 meetings: the first was on Nov. 30, 2018. The group has established bylaws, held monthly meetings to learn about the project, developed a frequently asked questions document based on information requests from community members and launched an independent water monitoring program.
Community members can read the full SAC report at www.StibniteAdvisoryCouncil.com. The public is also invited to observe the monthly SAC meetings over Zoom. Meetings are held the second Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. Details on how to stream the meetings can be found on the advisory council’s website.
