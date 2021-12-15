GRANGEVILLE — Mike Suhr is celebrating a milestone this year: He has owned and operated Performance Radiator and Auto for 25 years.
A 1992 Grangeville High School graduate, Suhr went on to attend Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa for a semester, following high school graduation.
“From there, I kind of started to figure out what I wanted to do,” he said. He had always enjoyed working on his own vehicles and dirt bikes, so he decided to go into the engine repair and mechanics program at Lewis-Clark State College.
After completing the program in 18 months, he made his permanent residence Grangeville again where he worked alongside Bob Hafer and Bruce Battles.
“I learned a lot from them, and they kept me busy,” he said. He added he appreciated the loan of tools before he had all his own equipment.
Suhr started his own business in 1996, eventually purchasing the radiator portion from Battles. He outgrew his location in the garage below what is now Crema Café, and was able to purchase the garage he is now in, Performance Radiator and Auto, located at 406 Pine Street.
That was in 1999, and Suhr said he is still thankful for the original mechanics who helped him out, as well as others, including Dave Robinson and Jeff Kutner, who continued to refer jobs to him.
In 2006, and again in 2012, Suhr added on to his garage.
“I just outgrew the space as I graduated more from radiator repair to the mechanic side,” he said.
Even after 25 years, Suhr said he still enjoys working on vehicles and appreciates help in the office from his parents, Jim and Patty Suhr.
“If I only have to spend an hour or so a week in the office, I’m happy,” he smiled, favoring the actual hands-on mechanic side of his job.
Currently, mechanic Dan Mendenhall is employed at the shop, where he has been for a year.
“It’s great to have another pair of hands, and a person to bounce things off of,” Suhr stated. “I could really use another bay or two, as well, but I’m kind of out of real estate.”
Currently, Suhr is like most other businesses in that the supply and demand chain is very different than it was two-to-three years ago.
“I used to get parts overnight, or within a day or two maybe, but now, oftentimes wait time can be several months for certain engines or transmissions and other things,” he shook his head. “I know it’s frustrating for customers, but we’re all in the same boat.”
In the meantime, aside from work, Suhr continues to enjoy raising his two daughters: Madison is a junior at Boise State University and Makayli is a freshman at Grangeville High School.
“I like it here on the Camas Prairie. This is where I want to be,” he said. “Though I’ve known many of my customers my entire life, there are also many new faces now. I appreciate them all.”
Call Performance Radiator and Auto at 208-983-0853.
