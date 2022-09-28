GRANGEVILLE — Super 8 Hotel in Grangeville was all abuzz last Thursday, Sept. 22. Why were Super 8 by Wyndam president of Super 8 Worldwide, Inc., Mike Mueller, and senior director of brand operations Phonishia Borsellino visiting from New Jersey?
A surprise for a local woman would explain the visit during a ceremony in the breakfast area Thursday morning.
“Is Lanie here? Can I see you for a moment?” Mueller asked of Super 8 head of housekeeping Lanie Fogleman.
Lanie walked to the front of the room unsure, where she received the surprise of a lifetime.
“Your general manager, Krista, and the entire team here nominated you for an award during International Housekeeper’s Week, as somebody who makes a difference every day,” Mueller began.
He said the Super 8 brand awarded three Housekeeper of the Year awards for 2022: one in Canada, one in Minnesota, and one in Grangeville, Idaho.
“For you, the Housekeeper Hero Award for 2022,” he handed a small, glass-etched award to Fogleman amid cheers from the Super 8 team. “Some of what your team said about you really inspired us. I read them all — all 700 nominations that we got from around the country — and we settled on you as one of the three.”
“But that’s not all,” Mueller paused. “Every one of the winners from each of Wyndham’s brands was then entered into a pool for Housekeep of the Year for all of Wyndham across the world, and it was unanimous — you are the Housekeep of the Year for the entire Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Chains. That’s 6,500 hotels, and this hotel, and you as an individual, have made all the difference to earn the Housekeeper of the Year Award for 2022, worldwide.”
“Thank you for giving every guest a super experience,” Mueller continued as a teary-eyed Fogleman smiled.
He then proceeded to give another glass-etched award to her, as well as a gift bag full of prizes from Super 8, a cleaning caddy with supplies, a gift card and a bouquet of flowers.
“But wait, there’s more,” Mueller smiled again. “As global winner, you will receive a new mattress for your home, 100,000 Wyndham reward points, and $1,500 — if you can use that.”
“Oh my gosh, I can. You are going to make me cry,” Fogleman laughed, her arms full.
“It’s because you are so special and because of the things your team has said about you during your 23 years here at the hotel — from day one —, and everything you’ve been through, and you still deliver a smile every single day and to every guest who walks in here,” Mueller told Fogleman. “This is the cleanest hotel I’ve stayed in. This is one of the most special places: you feel a sense of community when you come here and it’s largely because of the team, and it’s because of you. So, I wanted to personally come out here from New Jersey and thank you for all you do to make it a super day here every day.”
“This is for the whole team,” Lanie tried to deflect from herself, holding out the awards to her colleagues. “They’re doing a good job, as a team. This is for all you guys.”
“We appreciate everything you all do. Cleaning rooms is not easy. It’s the hardest job in a hotel, but it’s clear you all do it with care and love,” Mueller emphasized. He also praised general manager Krista Thornton, for her ability to thank and inspire her team, and gave her a gift of 45,000 Wyndham reward points. He also purchased breakfast for the entire team. He then gave kudos to Grangeville Super 8 owners, Ted and Wendy Lindsley and gave them a gift.
“This hotel is one of the highest reviewed hotels in the entire world for Super 8,” Mueller said. “This proves you don’t have to be a new construction hotel in a big city center to deliver what is a super experience to every one of your guests.”
Ted recognized his mom, Judy Lindsley, who also honored Fogleman with a bouquet of flowers.
“This young lady and my father really are the reason this thing is here,” Ted wrapped an arm around his mother. “I had this idea — I bought the property. But when I went to the bank and asked, ‘can I borrow a lot of money?’ they said, ‘get outta here, kid.’ So, my mom and dad felt like they could get behind it and so here we are with this beautiful hotel, part of a good organization globally. We said from day one we didn’t have to be the biggest, we don’t have to do anything other than do the best we can every day and be clean and friendly. It’s really as simple as that.”
“For all that Lanie’s done and all the people she has coached throughout the years into what we want to have as a standard here, is amazing,” Ted continued, then to Mueller said, “But what’s even more amazing is that folks like you guys bought into it and believed in what we were saying. Our guests come from everywhere and they bring dollars to our community, so the more successful we are, the more our community is successful.”
“It’s a privilege at Super 8 for us to work with such a great community of people, the whole community here. It’s a model for the rest of the brand, the rest of the country,” Mueller said. “This is what works when you connect with people in your community and your guests, and they care about what you do and will be back here just because you smiled at them and told them to have a good day. You made them feel special.”
“We can’t do it any better from our corporate towner in New Jersey than what you’re doing here,” Mueller closed. “We learn from you.”
