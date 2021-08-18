KAMIAH — There’s a new face at Superior Hair Care.
Jackie Richards is a new stylist at the established hair care business, located at 110 2nd Street, Kamiah. She will work alongside stylist Vicky Williams at the salon.
Richards specializes in haircuts, colors, perms or straightening, pedicures, gel nails, manicures, lash extensions, facials, full body hair removal and nutritional consultations.
Richards’ family has lived in the Kooskia area for eight years.
“This gave my husband, Jamie, and I, a chance to visit and fall in love with Idaho,” she smiled.
She began her career working in a salon in Central British Columbia, Canada, and after four years she opened a salon with a friend, where she worked for five years before moving to Idaho.
The Richards said they love their new home and being closer to family.
“We have felt so welcome by everyone we’ve met,” they emphasized. “I appreciate the hometown atmosphere.”
Richards recently added nutritional consultation to her certifications. She said her goal is to employ a holistic approach to address her clients’ nutritional concerns and assist individuals diagnosed with metabolic health issues, such as obesity and Type 2 diabetes, to reach their health objectives.
“Come in and see me to work together on a whole-body beauty — inside and out,” Richards said.
Richards is available Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call or text 208-702-2442 for appointments. Check out her Facebook page at: Jackie Richards Hair Esthetic & Nails.
