GRANGEVILLE — “We are very fortunate and thrilled to have Dr. Smith join our team,” Syringa CEO Abner King said about the hospital’s hiring of general surgeon Dr. Barry Smith. “We already have a great team of health care providers and professionals, and this just adds another layer to that mix.”
King said Syringa has been seeking to replace surgery services for about two years. Dr. Bell previously came from Lewiston once a week; however, those services ended when he changed employment.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to expand services for our patrons,” King said. “Offering surgeries closer to home is convenient, as well as a cost-saving since there is not the extra travel and gas for the surgeries and follow-up appointments, food and even overnight stays. Keeping patients close to family and friends is helpful during recovery.”
He said as the surgery program builds, more upgrades and equipment will be a part of that.
“This is good for the community and also for strengthening the hospital’s financial bottom line,” as private insurance companies pay at a higher rate than Medicare and Medicaid do.
Currently, nurses and staff with previous training and experience in surgical patient care have been putting their skills to work by preparing for Dr. Smith’s arrival, and eventually, additional staff will be added as the program grows. Amongst those staff members are two certified registered nurse anesthetists who provide Syringa 24-hour coverage, seven days a week.
