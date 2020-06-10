WHITE BIRD -- In mid-June, Anna Ousley will hand the reigns of her campground, Swiftwater RV Park, over to new owners. William Sifford, Pamela Bliss and Brett Bittenbender, all from McCall, will become the new owners.
Ousley has owned and operated the RV Park since April 2004. The business has grown each year, welcoming vintage trailer rallies, ATV riding enthusiasts, and every size of RV from big motor coaches to individual tent campers.
“I’m going to miss welcoming campers to this special place,” Ousley remarked. “I’m so lucky to have made lots of lasting friendships during the years, but now, I’ll get to be on the other side of the reservation desk!” She and her husband, Duane, will be retiring to a new home they are building in Marsing, Idaho.
William and Pamela – husband and wife – have a varied background giving them the unique experiences to adeptly handle the marketing and operations of the Park. Brett, a retired USFS smokejumper, is planning to put his love of gardening and enthusiastic people skills to work. In tandem, the friendly threesome is eager to welcome the multitude of repeat guests and newcomers to the idyllic riverside setting; they are planning to keep operations going in full force and even add some new ideas in a few years.
Area residents are invited to stop by Swiftwater RV Park on Friday, June 12, between 4 – 7 p.m., to meet the new owners and visit with Anna and Duane.
Swiftwater RV Park is situated on the banks of the Salmon River, two miles south of White Bird. Learn more at www.swiftwaterrv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.