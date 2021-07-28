GRANGEVILLE — “We need to create a culture and atmosphere of being appreciative; sometimes a thank you is the most important part of a person’s day,” Syringa Hospital board chair Leta Strauss said at the June 21 meeting.
The board discussed a variety of ways to thank staff and continue to improve engagement scores.
Chief nursing officer Margretta Fortin reported advocating for the nursing staff is a key focus area.
“I believe this will eventually reflect a more engaged work force,” she said.
In other news, the board voted to appoint Jim Liddell, a CPA with Lamm and Company, to the board to fill Jim May’s position until election time next year. Trustee May recently resigned and has plans to move from the area. Two additional board members, Shireen Hale and Debra Hatter, were appointed for one-year terms. Idaho law allows for additional board members and throughout the past few years, the current board has discussed adding members. This brings the total number of trustees to nine and also includes chair Strauss, vice-chair Jerry Zumalt, secretary/treasurer Laura Smith, and trustees Barbara Essen, Joe Cladohous and Jane Carlson.
Director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer reported Dr. Ninon Germain is increasing her visits for child psychiatry during the school year.
“She will be on site every other month and is encouraging the primary care providers to reach out between visits,” Schaeffer said.
She also reported Kyle Westhoff, DPT, has accepted the therapy manager position.
Revenue cycle director Carri Forsman reported the Cancer Data Registry of Idaho has completed data for 2020, and there were 21 reportable cases.
She also reported on a new dictation system in the Health Information Management department.
“The recorder voice files have better clarity, and the transcriptionist can hear the voice file clearer with the new system,” she said.
CFO Betty Watson reporter charges written off as bad debt and sent to collections were $25,807, or 1 percent of gross charges.
CEO Abner King reported he, Jeremy Evans (Kootenai Health) and Lenne Bonner (St. Mary’s/CV Health) participated in a teleconference with Kootenai legal counsel the end of May.
“We discussed how Kootenai Health can best facilitate collaboration between SMH-CVH and Syringa,” he said. Potential collaboration opportunities were identified as surgery, OB, physical therapy, mental health, chemotherapy/infusion, ambulance/EMS, mammography, pharmacy, bio med, IT and visiting specialists.
