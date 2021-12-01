GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital & Clinics (SHC) announced it is complying with a federal health rule that requires healthcare workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a SHC release, on Nov. 4, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued an Interim Final Rule (IFR) “requiring COVID-19 vaccination of eligible staff at healthcare facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.”
According to CMS, the rule was created to protect healthcare workers and patients from the virus. With this rule, more than 17 million healthcare workers across the country must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022. CMS has made the vaccination mandate a condition of participation and the ultimate remedy for noncompliance is termination of a Medicare contract, CMS said. Approximately two-thirds of all healthcare provided by Syringa Hospital & Clinics falls under its CMS contract.
In a communication sent to its staff, CEO Abner King stated, “As a Medicare and Medicaid participating provider, SHC must fully comply with CMS’ COVID-19 vaccination requirement rules along with all other hospitals across the country. To be able to provide care for our community, Syringa must follow the CMS Conditions of Participation, which now include mandatory COVID-19 vaccination. CMS programs represent over half of our patients, and we must follow this CMS rule so that we may remain open and caring for our community.”
According to the release, the order healthcare facilities have to comply with is separate from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate that’s currently on hold in the federal court system.
“People assume CMS’ rule is the same as the OSHA one, but it’s actually much stricter,” King said. “CMS also has greater leverage over healthcare providers because over 50 percent of healthcare is paid for by government payers such as Medicare and Medicaid. They are essentially saying, ‘You do this, or we will revoke our contract with you.’”
As per SHC, CMS explained that all healthcare workers must receive the first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or a one-dose COVID vaccine prior to providing any care, treatment or other services by Dec. 6, 2021.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined a multistate lawsuit to challenge the requirement that healthcare workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. The lawsuit, which originated in Louisiana, includes a dozen states.
