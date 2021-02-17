GRANGEVILLE — “We’ve had more than 700 calls,” to be placed on the COVID-19 vaccination list, said Syringa Director of Clinic Operations Michelle Schaeffer at the Jan. 26 board meeting.
Last month, Syringa dedicated a line (208-451-7770) for people to call to be placed on vaccine lists, as the state releases categories of those who are up for the vaccination.
“Our staff is doing an incredible job,” she said. “We’re trying to get everyone called back,” but if patrons don’t hear back soon, they are invited to call again and check. She said employees were dividing up lists to return calls, so people will not always have their calls returned in the ordered they were received.
The week of Jan. 26, Syringa received another 210 doses of the vaccine.
“We believe scheduling, especially since there is a booster shot, is the way to go,” Schaeffer said. “This is why we aren’t doing a mass, open vaccination clinic.”
As of Jan. 26, Syringa had administered COVID-19 vaccinations to 148 people.
“We don’t want people to think there won’t be enough vaccinations – we have been told there will be plenty,” and more of the vaccine had been recently reserved for Idaho, she explained.
Educators were currently on the list of people to receive vaccinations, while frontline medical workers and nursing home staff and residents have already had the opportunity to be vaccinated. Next on the list is those who are 65 and older.
In other news:
• Marketing and community relations coordinator Dana Greig said to keep on the lookout for SHC coffee sleeves in Grangeville and Kooskia.
In addition, “Our old sanitation station stations, which held wipes that have been out of stock since April, have been replaced with new gel dispensers,” she reported. “These can be found throughout the SHC campus and at the thrift store.” She said the project was initiated by an employee suggestion.
• Schaeffer also reported the Kooskia Clinic will now have advanced notice provider coverage: If Nathan Winder or Dr. Campbell are on vacation or need to be away, other providers will keep the Kooskia clinic fully staffed.
Teresa Lustig has been named the clinic office manager. This new role will incorporate both the clinical and clerical coordinator positions. Lustig has been employed at the clinic for 13 years.
Therapy services continue to drop in volume, Schaeffer said, most likely due to the drop in orthopedic surgeries.
• Director of facilities Bill Spencer announced he will retire from this position as of July 1, but will continue as a part-time manager of ambulance services.
“I want to thank this board and past boards for all their support of me and my departments,” Spencer said.
“I was sad to hear of your retirement – but I am also happy for you. Thank you for your service,” board chair Leta Strauss said.
• Foundation director and thrift store manager Kristi Brooks reported the store lost 31 sales days in FY 2020 due to COVID-19.
“The store performed as well as it did before COVID-19 hit once we reopened, despite the mask requirement to enter the store,” Brooks said. She added the quality of donations within the past two-to-three months had declines.
Brooks reported because the Hospice Tree of Lights event was curtailed due to the pandemic, only 20 people came through to pick up their ornaments in person. However, $2,890 was raised.
• CFO Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collections for the previous month were $67,648, or 3.1 percent of gross charges.
• CEO Abner King reported about 20 staff from Syringa participated in a verbal de-escalation and staff resiliency training, provided by Kootenai Health.
He said recruitment and interviews continue for prospective surgeons and discussion continues with a prescribing psychologist who remains interested in working in the area.
He also reported on Medicaid expansion.
“Going into the legislative session, there was a lot of discussion around the expansion funding. Medicaid expansion has cost 100 percent more than Milliman’s prediction,” King said. “Some legislators wanted to repeal it as a result. Others were looking into ways to find cost savings, all of which would hurt hospitals and providers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.