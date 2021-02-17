GRANGEVILLE — The Syringa Hospital Foundation (SHF) recently purchased $45,000 in equipment to benefit a wide range of patients at Syringa Hospital & Clinics.
Expecting mothers will experience advanced safety and comfort in one of the two brand new AVE 2 Birthing Beds, available now at Syringa Hospital. Coming soon, a new lactation scale that allows your provider to calculate how much milk nursed babies are receiving.
The new Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI) test can be utilized by all patients in the Syringa Primary Care Clinic who are being monitored due to: history of tobacco use, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or restricted blood flow. The ABI test is a quick, noninvasive way to check for peripheral artery disease – narrowed arteries that reduce blood flow, usually in the legs.
SHF works to raise funds for such projects through countless volunteer hours at the Syringa Auxiliary Thrift Store and community events, as well as monetary donations.
To learn more about SHF visit www.syringahospital.org.
