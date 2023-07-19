GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital’s Kyle Westhoff, DPT, WCC, was recently awarded his board-certified Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist certification by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS) of the American Physical Therapy Association.

Westhoff, a Greencreek native, graduated from the University of Idaho in 2007 with his bachelor’s degree in sports science. He then went on to earn a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Eastern Washington University in 2010. In 2020, Kyle received his wound care certification from the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy. In addition to wound care, Westhoff’s interest includes outpatient orthopaedics and he enjoys working with people of all ages.

