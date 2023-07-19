GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital’s Kyle Westhoff, DPT, WCC, was recently awarded his board-certified Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist certification by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS) of the American Physical Therapy Association.
Westhoff, a Greencreek native, graduated from the University of Idaho in 2007 with his bachelor’s degree in sports science. He then went on to earn a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Eastern Washington University in 2010. In 2020, Kyle received his wound care certification from the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy. In addition to wound care, Westhoff’s interest includes outpatient orthopaedics and he enjoys working with people of all ages.
Orthopaedic, within the physical therapy profession, refers to the prevention of disability and the physical rehabilitation of persons with disability resulting from dysfunction of the musculoskeletal system and related neurovascular components. The practice concentrates on actual and potential dysfunction of physical capacity and movement. The orthopaedic clinical specialist uses advanced techniques and methods to assist the patient toward optimal function through corrective, adaptive and prophylactic management of the neuromusculoskeletal system.
To obtain board certification, candidates must submit evidence of required clinical practice in one of 10 specialty areas of physical therapist practice: cardiovascular and pulmonary, clinical electrophysiology, geriatrics, neurology, oncology, orthopaedics, pediatrics, sports, women’s health and wound management. In addition, candidates must successfully complete a rigorous examination, demonstrating specialized knowledge and advanced clinical proficiency in their specialty area. To date, ABPTS has certified more than 30,000 physical therapists as clinical specialists.
