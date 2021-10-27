GRANGEVILLE — “Inpatient services continue to see more COVID-positive admits. A good portion of these patients remain here for treatment, but we have needed to send some out for further care,” Syringa Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Margretta Fortin reported at the Sept. 28 board meeting. “There continues to be difficulty in finding placement for these patients, but we have managed so far.”
She said other non-COVID admissions are steady.
Fortin reported that in the E.R., some COVID patients are sent home to recover while others are offered monoclonal antibodies and some are admitted, as needed.
“Outpatient services made some recent changes, as we have decided to dedicate space for our outpatient COVIF-positive patients,” she added. “We postponed elective procedures to a bi-weekly basis to allow us to redeploy staff to outpatient services. We also implemented set hours to provide the early treatment recommended by the CDC to keep patients out of the hospital.”
She said in the previous 30 days they had seen 129 positive COVID cases (either through the clinic or the emergency department). Of those, 18 were admitted to the floor. Of those 18, 16 recovered in the hospital and were discharged home, while two were transferred out.
∙Director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer reported Amanda Holcomb, LMSW, has started full-time employment as a medical social worker.
“We have many resources available to train her for integration of care in the clinic, behavioral health care management, crisis care in the emergency room and transitional care for inpatients,” she said.
She also reported that RN, CDCES Beth Patten is working part time in the clinic as a clinic quality educator, including as a diabetic educator. In addition, Kyndahl Ulmer, DPT has started as a staff physical therapist in Grangeville. In addition, the Kooskia clinic is expanding support staff hours to five days per week to accommodate the increased volume of both therapy and the medical clinic.
∙Chief financial officer Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collection were $28,183, or 1.03 percent of gross charges. The Kootenai Health management services agreement fees were $20,070.
∙CEO Abner King reported he has assumed the role of president of the Grangeville Lions Club for the current fiscal year.
He also reported a movie crew filmed scenes Sept. 10 in the clinic for the movie, Waking Up in Idaho. (See https://wakingupinidahofilm/ for details).
King apprised the board of several recruitment opportunities that have resulted in interviews with a variety of providers. This includes three interviews, either by Zoom or in-person, with general surgeons interested in practicing in Grangeville. The surgeon who had signed a tentative letter of intent to practice at Syringa had to back out due to family issues.
“We have also scheduled an interview with a respiratory therapist interested in working at Syringa,” King said.
Dr. Matthew Told added this would be a great service for Syringa to be able to offer, if possible.
∙Syringa Foundation Director and thrift store manager Kristi Brooks reported the store had “another stellar month.”
“We had a 31 percent increase in sales over last August, and September was gearing up to be the same,” she said.
She reported the side-by-side fund-raiser was coming to a close and more than 370 tickets had been sold at the time of the meeting.
