GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital & Clinics is now offering COVID-19 Vault home test kits, free to the public. The kits can be found at the hospital and clinic entrances, without seeing a provider.
When should you get tested?
People who have symptoms of COVID-19: People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
• Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
People who have had a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, whether you have symptoms or are asymptomatic, this is your testing schedule:
• People who are fully vaccinated should get tested 3-5 days after exposure and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.
• People who are not fully vaccinated should quarantine and be tested immediately after being identified, and, if negative, tested again in 5–7 days after last exposure or immediately if symptoms develop during quarantine.
Who does not need to be tested?
The following people who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 do not need to get tested if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms:
• People who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 3 months and recovered, as long as they do not develop new symptoms, do not need to get tested.
Syringa continues to offer a designated COVID-19 vaccine number (208-451-7770) to call if interested in scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations, or with questions regarding the vaccines.
Call the Syringa Primary Clinic at 208-983-8590 for questions.
