Using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS, Becker’s recently compiled a list of the best hospitals in 2020 for patient experience in each state. Hospitals either received five or four patient summary star ratings.
Syringa Hospital in Grangeville was among those named, and received a five-star rating. Additional hospitals on this list (all with five stars) are St. Luke’s McCall, Treasure Valley Hospital (Boise), North Canyon Medical Center (Gooding), Steele Memorial Medical Center (Salmon) and Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls).
Using data from the 10 HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) measures publicly reported on Hospital Compare, CMS created 10 star ratings. In addition to star ratings for the 10 HCAHPS measures, CMS is introducing the HCAHPS summary star rating, which is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The HCAHPS summary star rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals.
