GRANGEVILLE – Syringa Hospital & Clinics (SHC) recently received a five-star rating for patient experience by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

“We are committed to always improving the health and well-being of our community,” said Abner King, Syringa CEO. “This latest recognition from CMS reflects the ongoing efforts of everyone at Syringa Hospital & Clinics to provide high-quality health care to this end.”

