GRANGEVILLE – Syringa Hospital & Clinics (SHC) recently received a five-star rating for patient experience by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
“We are committed to always improving the health and well-being of our community,” said Abner King, Syringa CEO. “This latest recognition from CMS reflects the ongoing efforts of everyone at Syringa Hospital & Clinics to provide high-quality health care to this end.”
SHC is one of 429 hospitals in the nation to receive five stars for survey scores collected throughout 2022, and one of five Idaho hospitals to receive this distinction. Also on the list are St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood, Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center and St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise.
CMS assigned star ratings to hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five quality categories. This year, 192 hospitals received a one-star rating; 692 hospitals received a two-star rating; 890 hospitals received a three-star rating; 890 received a four-star rating; and 429 received a five-star rating.
Star ratings are assigned nationally to hospitals based on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores. The HCAHPS survey is sent randomly to patients after they have received care at a hospital that asks questions about the patient’s experience during care. The survey questions are broken into categories that include communication, hospital environment, and hospital rating.
