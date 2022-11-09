Syringa Hospital & Clinics logo

GRANGEVILLE — The American Diabetes Association (ADA) recently announced the recognition of Syringa Hospital and Clinics through the Education Recognition Program (ERP).

ADA’s ERP certificate assures that educational services meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES).

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments