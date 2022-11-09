GRANGEVILLE — The American Diabetes Association (ADA) recently announced the recognition of Syringa Hospital and Clinics through the Education Recognition Program (ERP).
ADA’s ERP certificate assures that educational services meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES).
“We applaud Syringa Hospital and Clinics for its commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based education and support for people with diabetes by meeting the DSMES and earning the ADA’s ERP recognition,” said Linda Cann, MSEd, and ADA senior vice president of professional services. “Daily self-management skills are absolutely essential for people to effectively navigate the 24/7 challenges of living with diabetes.”
